• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office for its efforts in keeping all Yuma County residents safe – even the four-legged ones. YCSO recently caught a stray potbelly pig wandering around the county, and then posted where the animal was in the hopes of connecting it back to its owners. This isn’t the first animal YCSO has helped – but it’s a service that we’re glad YCSO provides!
• Thumbs up to the students at Yuma High who raised almost $800 in support of breast cancer awareness, which was donated to the Yuma Regional Medical Center Cancer Center. It’s terrific to see our high school students supporting local causes.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Superior Court, which recently launched its Veterans Treatment Court. The program is designed to get veterans the help they need while promoting public safety and reducing jail time. It’s a good idea to meet the specific needs of our veterans.
• Thumbs up to reports that average new daily COVID cases nationwide dropped below 100,000 for the first time in months. In December, that number was in the 200,000 range, and in January, it hit 250,000, so this decrease is great news, and one we’re seeing locally too. Keep up your efforts to stop the spread!
• Thumbs up to reports that commercial border crossings have increased, despite the pandemic. However, thumbs down to the decrease in pedestrian and personal vehicle crossings. Hopefully, once the restrictions on border crossings are lifted, we’ll see those numbers bounce back up too.
• Thumbs down to the person or people who set two fires at Hobby Lobby – one inside the building and one outside. It’s a dangerous, destructive action, and it’s fortunate that nobody was hurt. If you have information on this case, please call the Yuma Police Department – 929-783-4421.
• Thumbs down to the suspect or suspects who recently stole a U.S. Postal Service truck in Yuma. The Yuma Police Department reports that no mail was taken from the truck – it appears the truck was just taken for a joyride. But still – who does that? Yuma County has enough to worry about without adding “taking mail trucks for joyrides” to the list!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.