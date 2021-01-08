• Thumbs up to reports from Yuma County health officials on the progress of administering the COVID-19 vaccine here. Officials note the process could move into the next priority group as soon as Monday.
• Thumbs up to Yuma County Supervisors Tony Reyes and Martin Porchas, who have been reappointed as chairman and vice chair for 2021. Congrats to both!
• Thumbs up to C.W. McGraw Elementary School’s “Bring Cheer Campaign,” which collected 1,921 cards from District One students, which were delivered to those isolated due to the pandemic.
• Thumbs up to Jennifer Reichelt, new deputy city administrator, and Jason Nau, the new director of Yuma Parks and Recreation. Congrats on your new positions!
• Thumbs up to the members of the U.S. Congress, who got back to work after Wednesday’s riot and stayed well into the night to certify the results of the U.S. presidential election.
• Thumbs up to those of you who step up to support Yuma at our local blood drives. The need for blood supplies is never-ending, especially right now. There are several blood drives next week in Yuma – please set aside some time to be a blood donor!
• Thumbs up to Anistyn Rice and her parents, William and Lisa Rice. Anistyn was the first baby to be born at Yuma Regional Medical Center in 2021.
• Thumbs down to the lack of cellphone reception along some parts of Interstate 8 and in pockets around Yuma County. Yes, it takes an investment in infrastructure to fix it, but in today’s world, it’s a needed investment.
• Thumbs down to people who litter. This is 2021, people. Don’t throw trash out your window while you are driving, and if something flies out of the back of your pickup truck, pull over and pick it up.
• Thumbs down to pigeons who sit in the road, not moving for oncoming traffic. Hey. pigeons – we don’t want to run you over! Please perch elsewhere – not in the middle of Yuma’s busy streets.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.