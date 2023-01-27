• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and its new RapidHIT ID device. With this addition, YCSO can generate forensic DNA profiles in as little as 90 minutes with a cheek swab or evidence sample, leading to faster information in timely crime scenes.
• Thumbs up to Boeing, which has been testing its twin-engine jet 777X in Yuma recently. It’s cool to see the big plane flying around our region.
• Thumbs up to the city of Yuma, for offering its annual Neighborhood Cleanup program once again. Public Works crews make weekly rounds through city neighborhoods to collect bulky items that don’t fit in the curbside trash cans, like furniture and appliances. It’s a great way to help clean up neighborhoods and get rid of unwanted items that might otherwise fill a home or property. The program begins Jan. 30 – find your week at www.YumaAZ.Gov/neighborhoodcleanup.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Library District, which recently received an $815,000 donation from the Ruth E. Miller Trust. The county is now looking into establishing a new trust with the funds for the library, which is a great idea! Miller’s will stipulated that the funds be used for educational programs and books for children and adults – and in a new trust, those funds can continue to do just that.
• Thumbs up to Facebook’s Memories, which lets us go back and see whatever we posted in the past. Sometimes, it’s fun to look back and see kids as little peanuts, or revisit photos from trips past.
• Thumbs down to Monday’s wind and dust storm. Yuck. Those winds weren’t playing around, and with all the dust in the air, it’s torture for allergy sufferers. A big thumbs down to Mother Nature for storms like that!
• Thumbs down to the series of mass shootings in California. There were three mass killings in the state in just eight days. On Jan. 16, six people were killed in a shooting in Visalia, including a teenage mother and her baby. Then, on Jan. 21, 11 people were killed in a shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park. And on Jan. 23, seven people were killed in Half Moon Bay at two agricultural businesses. It’s shocking to have one mass shooting in a state, but three back to back? It’s unthinkable.
