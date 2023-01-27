• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and its new RapidHIT ID device. With this addition, YCSO can generate forensic DNA profiles in as little as 90 minutes with a cheek swab or evidence sample, leading to faster information in timely crime scenes.

• Thumbs up to Boeing, which has been testing its twin-engine jet 777X in Yuma recently. It’s cool to see the big plane flying around our region.

