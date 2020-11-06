• Thumbs up to those in Yuma County who exercised their right to vote. Thank you for taking part in this most patriotic of American responsibilities.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center, which is participating in an international COVID-19 clinical trial that has the potential to reduce complications and save lives. It’s innovative, and we need to be innovative to figure out how to move forward from this pandemic. Kudos to those who are participating in this research.
• Thumbs up to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which recently awarded a $2,000 youth literacy grant to Centennial Middle School’s seventh grade English language arts department. Those funds in turn allowed the department to purchase over 100 new books spanning an array of genres, opening doors to exciting reading adventures for students.
• Thumbs up to Yuma teen Sydney Williams, who recently delivered goodie bags to the pediatric ward at Yuma Regional Medical Center in order to brighten the day for kids who couldn’t trick or treat. It’s a sweet gesture, and one the world could use more of.
• Thumbs down to whoever has been defacing campaign signs around Yuma County with black spray paint. Seriously, people. If you don’t like a candidate, campaign on behalf of the candidate that you do like – but don’t deface someone else’s efforts.
• Thumbs down to a recent report that 1 to 2 million tons of U.S. plastic trash ends up in the wrong place, landing instead in places like oceans, waterways and roadways. In other words, it’s litter – to the tune of 1,300 plastic grocery bags per person. Come on, readers –we can do better!
• Thumbs down to this recent spate of terror attacks in Europe. Vienna, Austria, and Nice, France, both have been targeted, and people have lost their lives. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.
• Thumbs down to the latest litter trend: facemasks and plastic gloves. We’ve seen them blowing around parking lots, down Yuma streets, and stuck in landscaping all over town. Please … be responsible, folks
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.