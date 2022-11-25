• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which recently approved the purchase of $1.7 million in auto sales from local dealerships. It’s great to keep those dollars local.

• Thumbs up to the Arizona Western College men’s soccer team for an outstanding season. The team made it to the NJCAA D1 Men’s Soccer Championship Final before losing to Monroe in the title game. It was an exciting season, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next year.

