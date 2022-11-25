• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which recently approved the purchase of $1.7 million in auto sales from local dealerships. It’s great to keep those dollars local.
• Thumbs up to the Arizona Western College men’s soccer team for an outstanding season. The team made it to the NJCAA D1 Men’s Soccer Championship Final before losing to Monroe in the title game. It was an exciting season, and we can’t wait to see what they accomplish next year.
• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton, which plans to build a new community center that six times larger than previously planned. The new center will be built near the future Somerton High School, and will serve as a venue for community events as well as a shelter in case of emergencies, with plenty of on-site parking. Kudos to Somerton!
• Thumbs up to those who participated in Yuma’s Adoption Day Celebration. Every child deserves a chance to have the love of a family – and we applaud each of these families for opening their homes and hearts to a child in need.
• Thumbs up to Gary Knight, Art Morales and Carol Smith, who have been elected to serve on the Yuma City Council beginning Jan. 1. Congrats to all three!
• Thumbs up to all the Yuma County nonprofit agencies that worked so hard this week to help Yumans in need have a happy Thanksgiving – your work is much appreciated!
• Thumbs down to the windstorm last weekend that put a damper on the Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival. It’s an awesome event, so it’s always a bummer when the wind hits. Thanks to the Caballeros de Yuma for organizing this every year.
• Thumbs down to reports of medication shortages across the U.S. According to a report on CNN, shortages have been reported for antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, flu treatment Tamiflu and albuterol, which is used to open airways in the lungs. The medications are used to treat common childhood illnesses like flu, ear infections and sore throats, CNN notes, making them critically important, especially this time of year.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.