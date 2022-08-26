• Thumbs up to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who has been officially re-elected to serve another term as Yuma’s mayor. And thumbs up as well to challenger Karen Watts for also running for that office. It’s great to see two candidates who are engaged in the community and both want to make a difference by serving as elected officials.
• Thumbs up to the Veterans Art Project at Arizona Western College. This is a tremendous asset to our community, giving active-duty military, veterans and their families a creative way to express themselves, to bond with others and build a community. It’s a great way to engage veterans – and we’re happy to see it at AWC.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department, which recently solved the3 8-year-old murder case of Evelyn Halsey, thanks to technological advances in DNA techniques. Despite the passage of time, it’s a relief to be able to give surviving family members answers, which may in turn help provide some closure.
• And a bonus thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department, for showcasing on Facebook its officers who are working at local schools as school resource officers. It’s great to recognize these officers for the role they’ve undertaken at our schools, and a great way for parents to know who’s on campus.
• Thumbs down to the damage on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, Calif., in between Blythe and Indio. The eastbound lanes were badly damaged by flooding, and traffic is down to one lane going east. Officials recommend people use I-8 or I-40 – both of which are major detours, and could lead to added traffic passing through Yuma. If you have travel planned in that area, be aware, and plan accordingly.
• Thumbs down to the cracks, potholes and other damage appearing on Yuma’s streets and roads lately. Much of it is likely due to storm runoff, thanks to the rainy weather we’ve had of late. But it’s still frustrating to try to navigate some of Yuma’s side streets right now!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.