• Thumbs up to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, who has been officially re-elected to serve another term as Yuma’s mayor. And thumbs up as well to challenger Karen Watts for also running for that office. It’s great to see two candidates who are engaged in the community and both want to make a difference by serving as elected officials.

• Thumbs up to the Veterans Art Project at Arizona Western College. This is a tremendous asset to our community, giving active-duty military, veterans and their families a creative way to express themselves, to bond with others and build a community. It’s a great way to engage veterans – and we’re happy to see it at AWC.

