• Thumbs up to the businesses in Yuma County that are providing free etchings to help prevent vehicle catalytic converter thefts. It’s an annoying crime, and one that’s expensive for victims. However, if a thief is caught with an etched catalytic converter, it helps police prove said device was stolen. Thanks to the businesses – Express Lube, FTS Automotive & Diesel Center, Accurate Automotive Attention, and Big O Tires – who help make this possible!

• Thumbs up to Janinne Sillas of San Luis, Ariz., who is advancing to the Arizona Cinderella contest after winning the Yuma County Cinderella Pageant! She’s currently raising funds for the competition – to learn more, visit the Yuma Cinderella Facebook page. We wish Janinne the best of luck!

