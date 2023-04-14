• Thumbs up to the businesses in Yuma County that are providing free etchings to help prevent vehicle catalytic converter thefts. It’s an annoying crime, and one that’s expensive for victims. However, if a thief is caught with an etched catalytic converter, it helps police prove said device was stolen. Thanks to the businesses – Express Lube, FTS Automotive & Diesel Center, Accurate Automotive Attention, and Big O Tires – who help make this possible!
• Thumbs up to Janinne Sillas of San Luis, Ariz., who is advancing to the Arizona Cinderella contest after winning the Yuma County Cinderella Pageant! She’s currently raising funds for the competition – to learn more, visit the Yuma Cinderella Facebook page. We wish Janinne the best of luck!
• Thumbs up to Arizona Western College for expanding its nursing program from 40 students to 60. Yuma County is in need of more health care workers, and it’s terrific when they are “home-grown.” According to AWC, graduates of the program in 2021 had an 82.6% placement rate for jobs in Yuma County!
• Thumbs up to the runway work underway at the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground! YPG supports a variety of flight activity, including the Airborne Test Force, Military Free Fall, Flight Detachment and the Yuma Test Center’s Aviation Systems, making the runways at Laguna Airfield essential to YPG’s mission!
• Thumbs up to Yuma County officials for holding planning sessions looking 5 to 10 years into the future, and for asking staff for ways to find cost-savings and enhance the county’s mission. Oftentimes, “small” ideas can be truly great ways to improve an organization, and those ideas often come from unexpected corners. It’s great the county is asking for staff feedback in this process!
• Thumbs down to the report that found gas prices have increased in Arizona over the last month. According to Cronkite News, there has been a 62.5-cent increase on average for a gallon of regular over the last month. We’re tired of these escalating prices for everything!
• Thumbs down to people who try to impersonate others on social media. Two fake profiles of Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot recently surfaced on Facebook, and this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. In this case, the profiles were running a scam trying to get money from people. Be careful on social media, folks – and don’t ever give out any personal or banking information!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.