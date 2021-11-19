• Thumbs up to the Yumans and winter visitors who open their hearts, their cupboards and their wallets to help make sure those in need have a happy Thanksgiving. We appreciate your generosity and kindness!
• Thumbs up to the two Yuma women who noticed suspicious activity on Interstate 8 and alerted authorities. Their actions stopped an illegal human smuggling attempt and led to the apprehension of 17 people by the U.S. Border Patrol. It’s a good reminder that if you see something strange, say something – and help law enforcement to do their jobs.
• Thumbs up to the Arizona Western College men’s soccer team, which advanced to the NJCAA D1 Men’s Soccer Championships for the first time in program history Wednesday! The Matadors defeated Cowley 3-2, and now will play again on Friday. We wish them the best of luck!
• Thumbs up to Donna Wise, Carol Brown and the “Share the Love” Helen Espinoza Memorial Fund. The goal is to put robotic companion pets in the arms of senior citizens suffering from memory loss, to help give them companionship. We love the idea, and hope it takes off here in Yuma.
• Thumbs up to the Somerton’s Recreation Department, which is starting up a new fall-winter arts and recreation program for those ages 7-14. Organizers note they want to give kids alternative activities for afterschool, in addition to the sports programs they offer. Kids need choices – not everyone is an athlete – and bringing in the arts and a variety of activities are great options!
• Thumbs down to the ongoing problem of people illegally crossing into the U.S. The Yuma Sector Border Patrol has three stations and has added a 90,000 square-foot temporary soft-sided migrant processing facility – and it’s still not enough. The agency is also using tents to house people, and has converted garage space into storage for migrants’ personal belongings. This flood of people has to be stopped.
• Thumbs down to the news that Yuma legend Curley Culp has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Culp was a standout football player and wrestler at Yuma High, and went on to become an NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman. Our thoughts are with Culp and his family as they navigate the road ahead of them.
• Thumbs down to the uptick in traffic accidents this week on Yuma’s roadways. The Yuma Sun witnessed two accidents in less than two miles on Wednesday afternoon on the Big Curve and 4th Avenue. Slow down, drivers – take your time and pay attention. And above all, please be safe!
