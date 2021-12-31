• Thumbs up to all the parents who pulled off Santa miracles. Christmas is lovely and joyous and, for parents, super stressful. To all those moms and dads who worked hard to make Christmas amazing, we see you – and we salute you!
• Thumbs up to A for Arizona, which recently invested $1.5 million at the Crane School District. The funds will be used for electric school buses and more technology enhancements.
• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton, which recently opened a kiosk for utility bill payments outside of City Hall. The goal is to offer yet another easy way to pay the bill, which accepts payment by card or cash.
• Thumbs up to President Biden, who recently signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law. The NDAA includes funding for Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Yuma Proving Ground and the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range, supporting our local military installations.
• Thumbs up to all those customer service representatives working the desk out there, taking returns and exchanges, and doing so with grace and kindness. That’s not an easy job, and our hats off to those who strive to do it well!
• At the same time, thumbs down to those customers who are unkind or flat-out mean to the people working in retail or restaurants this time of year. If you are unhappy about a policy, kindly ask to see a manager – but don’t take your grievances out on the poor person working the front line. Berating the guy making minimum wage isn’t going to get you anywhere.
• Thumbs down to all those late-night fireworks people out there. Follow the laws, and be courteous of your neighbors, please!
• Thumbs down to reports that the U.S. flu season is back, with hospitalizations rising and two child deaths already reported nationwide. It’s a good reminder to get your flu shot, if you haven’t already done so.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.