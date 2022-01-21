• Thumbs up to those who supported the Betty White Challenge at the Humane Society of Yuma! It’s terrific to see her fans sharing her love of animal causes, and supporting them in her memory!
• Thumbs up to Woodard student Devin Diaz, who was recently recognized as a “Classroom All-Star” by the Arizona Cardinals! Diaz was nominated by teacher Jonathan Bailey for his patience, compassion and helpfulness. Congrats to Diaz for the honor!
• Thumbs up to the City of San Luis, which is working on a plan to redevelop and clean up the downtown area. We want to see our cities thrive here in Yuma County, and we’re glad San Luis is taking a proactive approach to help ensure that happens!
• Thumbs up to the launch of Girl Scout Cookie season! We’re certainly ready to snack on a box of Thin Mints or two! And have you seen those new Adventurefuls? “Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.” We can’t wait to get our hands on those!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which recently gave the OK to an improvement project on Avenue B, from 24th to 32nd Street. The asphalt “mill and fill” project will replace the top three inches of pavement on the road, and should lead to a smoother surface for drivers.
• Thumbs down to reports from the Yuma County Health Department that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is now widely circulating in our community. This information isn’t a surprise – we’ve watched the new case numbers spike dramatically. But it is a reminder to take precautions and stay safe out there, readers!
• Thumbs down to the cancellation of the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Parade, due to a lack of volunteers. It’s unfortunate to see a community staple struggle. Hopefully, the parade is able to bounce back next year.
• Thumbs down to inflation. CNN reports that U.S. consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in 39 years. This is a trend we definitely don’t support.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.