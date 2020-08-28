• A great big thumbs up to the downward trend in new COVID-19 cases in Yuma County. It hasn’t been easy, but measures to prevent COVID-19 are working, including masks and social distancing. Keep it up, readers.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District, which has added a delivery route to help increase access to meals for students, and expanded meals to online academy students. School closures have been tough on kids who rely on the meal programs there – so it’s great to see schools working on ways to get food out there.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Territorial Prison, which was named a top world attraction by TripAdvisor. The designation reflects the fact that the prison is considered to be in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.
• Thumbs up to Yuma School District One, which has procured and distributed up to 500 internet hotspots to help students get reliable internet connectivity during this period of distance learning.
• Thumbs up to Yuma’s Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, which scored top honors at the Exercise Red Flag 20-3! The annual war game provides training to joint forces to help them identify and overcome emerging threats.
• Thumbs up to the Yumans who are turning to outdoor recreation over the last few months. Game and Fish notes that fishing licenses have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – and Yuma, despite its desert location, has no shortage of fishing spots! It’s great that people are getting outside and enjoying Mother Nature.
• Thumbs up to Gary A. Knox Elementary School, which recently received a grant to fund on-site afterschool enrichment activities.
• A major thumbs down to the report that Yuma County’s unemployment rate reached 24.8% in July. That’s unbelievably high. Hopefully, that number goes back down quickly.
• Thumbs down to the wildfires blazing in California and Arizona right now, and to Hurricane Laura, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. Please be safe out there, readers.
• Thumbs down to the report that Greenland set a new record, losing 586 billion tons of ice in 2019. That’s enough to cover the state of California in more than 4 feet of water.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.