• Thumbs up to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8242, which recently donated a Prisoners of War/Missing in Action flag to the Martinez Lake Fire District! The fire station was looking to buy one, and asked the VFW for advice, which stepped in and donated one to the firefighters. It’s a wonderful community gesture!
• Thumbs up to every Yuma County resident who registered to vote in the upcoming Aug. 2 primary. Every vote matters – so please, exercise your right to do so!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma City Council, which recently voted to approve voting center locations and consolidating precincts. That decision will allow any person voting in the Aug. 2 primary and the Nov. 8 general election to cast their vote at any location in Yuma County. It gives voters flexibility, making it easier to vote – which we appreciate!
• Thumbs up to the GEMS Camp (Gains in Education of Mathematics and Science), which is part of the U.S. Army’s Educational Outreach Program designed to give kids a boost in science, tech, engineering and math (STEM). Local kids have the chance to take part in the program at Yuma Proving Ground, under the supervision of YPG experts. It’s a cool opportunity to help grow future STEM stars.
• Thumbs up to the San Luis City Council, which approved an agreement to pave County 24th Street between 10th Avenue and Avenue F ½. The road is currently dirt, and once it’s paved, city officials hope it will pull some of the traffic off Cesar Chavez Boulevard, alleviating the congestion on that roadway. It’s a great action, and one that should greatly help traffic in that community.
• Sideways thumb to Joey Chestnut, who won for the 15th time at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest after inhaling 63 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Gold star to Chestnut for pulling it off, but boy, we can’t imagine how he does that!
• Thumbs down to yet another mass shooting, this time at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. One would think there’s no safer place than a parade. Or a school. Or a grocery store. Or a church. Yet here we are, shocked once again by another mass shooting in a place we would never see coming.
• Thumbs down to the multiple fires around Yuma County over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It’s hot out there, and there is a lot of dry vegetation around Yuma County – and both factors can make it dangerous if a fire should ignite. Please – take a moment to check your property, clear out any dry, dead growth, and stay safe, Yuma!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.