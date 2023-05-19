• Thumbs up to our Border Patrol agents. These men and women have been in a tough spot for quite some time, which came to a head with the end of Title 42 last week. To all our Border Patrol agents, thank you for all that you do.
• Thumbs up to those kind-hearted people who volunteer at the Humane Society of Yuma. It has to be a challenge to work out there with all those sweet little furry faces and not just take them all home. Kudos to those volunteers who actively work to better the lives of Yuma’s animal population!
• Thumbs up to spellcheck and autocorrect. Talk about the unsung heroes for anyone who types anything anywhere. Yes, we know the two aren’t perfect – sometimes we really DID mean to type that weird word – but we’re thankful spellcheck and autocorrect exist all the same.
• Thumbs up to Gila Ridge High School senior Sarah Marceau, who has received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. It’s a prestigious appointment – only 1,250 are accepted each year. Congrats!
• Sideways thumb to the increased flows in the Gila River. It’s fascinating to see water flowing so freely in spaces we don’t normally see, but at the same time, we hope that Yumans are careful when checking it out.
• Thumbs down to the soaring price tags for vehicles over the last few years. Talk about sticker shock! An Associated Press report found that because most new and used vehicles are still “painfully expensive,” people are holding on to their current vehicles longer. “The average age of a passenger vehicle on the road hit a record 12.5 years this year, according to data gathered by S&P Global Mobility,” the AP reports. Keeping those older cars running is an investment too – but with the sticker shock of a newer vehicle, it’s an investment people are willing to make. But boy, do we long for a decline in those vehicle prices!
• Thumbs down to people who park awkwardly at the fuel pump, blocking two lanes or multiple pumps. Pay attention folks, and line your vehicle up to the pump appropriately, please!
• Thumbs down to people who don’t bother to properly put their trash in their outside trash cans, leaving it to blow all over their neighborhoods. When you throw something away, please make sure it’s secured in the can – otherwise, be prepared to pick it up again as it flies down the street!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.