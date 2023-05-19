• Thumbs up to our Border Patrol agents. These men and women have been in a tough spot for quite some time, which came to a head with the end of Title 42 last week. To all our Border Patrol agents, thank you for all that you do.

• Thumbs up to those kind-hearted people who volunteer at the Humane Society of Yuma. It has to be a challenge to work out there with all those sweet little furry faces and not just take them all home. Kudos to those volunteers who actively work to better the lives of Yuma’s animal population!

