• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, which last week brought another successful Southwest Ag Summit to Yuma County! The event is a great resource on a national level while showcasing our local agriculture community!
• Thumbs up to the San Luis boys’ soccer team for an amazing season! The team won every single game they played, right up to the championship game where they unfortunately fell to Dobson High. Our San Luis kids played their hearts out this year, and we look forward to seeing what they can achieve next year!
• And speaking of sports, thumbs up to the Yuma Catholic boys basketball team and the Kofa High boys soccer team. Yuma Catholic made it to the state semifinals, where they fell to Valley Christian High, while Kofa fell in the semifinals to Ironwood. Congrats to both Yuma Catholic and Kofa on their great seasons!
• Thumbs up to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who recently toured the border and met with local officials to learn more about issues impacting Yuma County. There are some big concerns on the table, and it’s important for our state leaders to be engaged and informed on local perspectives as they work toward solutions.
• Thumbs up to the Foothills Cruisers classic car club, which recently donated 1,300 stuffed animals to pediatric patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center. A stuffed animal can be a great source of comfort to a child at YRMC, and we love that the Foothills Cruisers step forward to help make this happen!
• Sideways thumb to the crazy storms that have hit California and Arizona this year. We need the water, but WOW. These storms have delivered havoc too. Hopefully there is a measurable impact on our drought from this weather.
• Thumbs down to the lack of original ideas in the entertainment world lately. We live in a world of remakes, throwbacks, sequels and prequels, not to mention all the franchises. Whatever happened to unique concepts in movies and television?
• Thumbs down to erythritol, a sugar replacement used to sweeten stevia, monkfruit and keto reduced-sugar products that has been linked to blood clotting, stroke, heart attack and death. According to the study’s lead author, “The degree of risk was not modest,” CNN reports. CNN notes that more research is necessary. However, if you are already at increased risk for a cardiovascular issue, it’s worth discussing with your doctor.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.