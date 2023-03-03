• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, which last week brought another successful Southwest Ag Summit to Yuma County! The event is a great resource on a national level while showcasing our local agriculture community!

• Thumbs up to the San Luis boys’ soccer team for an amazing season! The team won every single game they played, right up to the championship game where they unfortunately fell to Dobson High. Our San Luis kids played their hearts out this year, and we look forward to seeing what they can achieve next year!

