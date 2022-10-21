• Thumbs up to the U.S. Marine Corps as they wrap up another seven-week Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course tonight. It’s always amazing to watch the Marines in action, and the final exercise of WTI is pretty spectacular. Our skies will be filled with aircraft tonight, and Yumans can watch up close at Kiwanis Park this evening as the Marines train for real-world scenarios.
• Thumbs up to astronaut Nicole Mann, who embarked on a five-month mission to the International Space Station as the mission commander. She’s the first Native American woman in space, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California, according to the Associated Press. She’s also a Marine Corps pilot who flew combat missions in Iraq, and we’re glad to see her reach this milestone.
• Thumbs up to Cibola High School. The school’s varsity boys and girls teams ran away with the titles for the 2022 Yuma Union High School District Cross Country Championships this week.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Catholic High School’s Richard Stallworth, who made history Oct. 14, becoming Arizona’s all-time leader in high school touchdown passes thrown. That’s a stellar accomplishment – congrats, Richard!
• Thumbs up to the city of San Luis, which is installing a new welcome sign featuring bright colors and imagery. Welcome signs are a terrific way to spruce up a community.
• Thumbs down to the wave of violence sweeping through San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. As of Tuesday, there had been 125 homicides in the city since the start of the year – and, readers, that’s just scary. We feel like a broken record on this topic, but if you are headed to Mexico, please be careful.
• Thumbs down to an allegation this week of voter intimidation in Mesa. Officials are investigating after a voter said they were approached and followed by a group of people when the voter was trying to drop off their ballot at an early voting drop box, CNN reports. Readers, that’s not cool. Be respectful of one another please.
