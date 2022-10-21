• Thumbs up to the U.S. Marine Corps as they wrap up another seven-week Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course tonight. It’s always amazing to watch the Marines in action, and the final exercise of WTI is pretty spectacular. Our skies will be filled with aircraft tonight, and Yumans can watch up close at Kiwanis Park this evening as the Marines train for real-world scenarios.

• Thumbs up to astronaut Nicole Mann, who embarked on a five-month mission to the International Space Station as the mission commander. She’s the first Native American woman in space, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California, according to the Associated Press. She’s also a Marine Corps pilot who flew combat missions in Iraq, and we’re glad to see her reach this milestone.

