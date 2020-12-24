• Thumbs up to the start of the COVID-19 vaccination program for our local health care workers. This is a major, exciting step forward – but our journey to the end of COVID-19 is far from over, readers. Stay safe out there!
• Thumbs up to the Rock Church, which is handing out goodie bags to truck drivers at Love’s Travel Stop on Christmas Eve. It’s a great way to spread kindness and holiday cheer to those working on the holiday!
• Thumbs up to the Cibola High School choir, which still managed to hold a holiday concert this year, keeping the spirit alive in a virtual format. That in turn allows people to still enjoy the show, but safely from their homes. And a special thumbs up to Cibola Choir Director Brett Cuddy, who had the students do their performances as solos, and then layered them all together to form the choir – that’s an amazing feat!
• Thumbs up to Yuma’s skies, which cooperated with a cloud-free night Monday to showcase the Great Conjunction – otherwise known as the Christmas Star. The alignment of Saturn and Jupiter was pretty cool to start off this Christmas week.
• Thumbs up to those who supported the restaurant takeover for 2-year-old Westyn Tudor, the little boy who was badly injured when he fell into a fire. So far, over $10,000 has been raised, which is a reminder once again of Yuma’s incredibly generous spirit and willingness to help one of its own. If we had a Christmas wish, it would be for speedy healing for Westyn and his family.
• Thumbs up to the students who recently graduated from AZTEC High School. Congrats on your achievement!
• Thumbs up to the fourth and fifth grade students of McGraw Elementary School. These students spearheaded a program across Yuma School District One to create Christmas cards, which will be delivered to Crossroads Mission and local nursing homes. The goal is to brighten the spirits of the homeless and senior citizens – and over 700 cards were collected for the project.
• Readers, in honor of Christmas Eve, we’re skipping over the Thumbs Down today, and focusing on positive community events and happenings. Thanks for your readership – and a special thumbs up to you for trusting the Yuma Sun to provide your local news. We appreciate you!
