• Thumbs up to people who donate to our local nonprofit organizations. As we head into summer, we’re thankful for those Yumans who help where they can, donating cash, goods or time to groups in need. Your support is always appreciated, and this time of year, it’s especially needed.
• Thumbs up to David Castro, who recently retired after serving 25 years in the Gadsden Elementary School District. Castro was the founder of the district’s mariachi program, which connected students to their cultural roots. Music is an important part of education, and we love the work Castro has done!
• Thumbs up to the six Yuma Union High School District students who have been named recipients of the Ready Yuma Now scholarships. The funds are part of a scholarship initiative through the Helios Education Foundation. The initial scholarship is for $15,000, and these students could receive up to $60,000 over four years. Congrats to Citlaly Salinas Garcia, Isabella Gonzalez-Serna, Isaac Navarrete, Karina Esquer, Michelle Medina and Fernando Nunez-Dominguez!
• Thumbs up to our local law enforcement representatives who took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arizona this week! It’s not easy to run through Yuma at the end of May – but these teams delivered the Special Olympics Flame of Home through Yuma County! Thanks for your efforts to support Special Olympics!
• Thumbs up to Coach of the Year Rhett Stallworth (Yuma Catholic), Male Athlete of the Year Mario Martinez (Yuma Catholic) and Female Athlete of the Year Sierra Bomhower (Cibola)! The three were the top honorees at the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All Region Sports Banquet Monday night. Congrats!
• Thumbs up to Yuma County’s unsung heroes … the air conditioning repair guys. These guys work outside in the heat to keep our homes cool – and we appreciate it!
• Thumbs down to the report that found Arizona health officials are doing a poor job of ensuring people in nursing homes are properly protected. According to Capitol Media Services, the auditor general noted the situation hasn’t changed since her agency point out the problems 30 months ago. Our nursing home residents are among our most vulnerable – and they deserve to be cared for in a safe manner. This needs to be a priority for Arizona.
• Thumbs down to people with those ridiculous speaker systems in their vehicles, cranked so loud that every car at the intersection shakes. How can you even ride in a car that loud?
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.