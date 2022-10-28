• Thumbs up to the Yuma High Criminals’ football team, which is now has a 6-3 record this season. The team is working toward a post-season berth, and we’re hoping to see that goal come to fruition! Go Crims!

• Thumbs up to the new mural being installed on the United Farm Workers building on Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis. The mural, by Maria Luisa Barajas, is the first in a series of similarly-themed murals slated to be painted along Cesar Chavez Street honoring the farm labor movement, the contributions of Hispanics to the United States and Hispanic cultural heritage. It’s an amazing public-art project, and we can’t wait to see the end result!

