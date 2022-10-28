• Thumbs up to the Yuma High Criminals’ football team, which is now has a 6-3 record this season. The team is working toward a post-season berth, and we’re hoping to see that goal come to fruition! Go Crims!
• Thumbs up to the new mural being installed on the United Farm Workers building on Cesar Chavez Street in San Luis. The mural, by Maria Luisa Barajas, is the first in a series of similarly-themed murals slated to be painted along Cesar Chavez Street honoring the farm labor movement, the contributions of Hispanics to the United States and Hispanic cultural heritage. It’s an amazing public-art project, and we can’t wait to see the end result!
• Thumbs up to the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, who kick off Game One of the World Series tonight in Houston. It will be interesting to see who wins the championship this year!
• Thumbs up to those in Yuma County who have received their early ballots and plan to return them before Election Day. THANK YOU for exercising your right to vote. If you want an early ballot still, the deadline to request one is today. Call Yuma County Voter Services at 928-373-6034 or visit my.arizona.vote. Please vote, and make sure your voice is heard.
• Thumbs up to the Arizona Western College’s men’s and women’s soccer teams! The men’s team is ranked No. 9 in the latest NJCAA poll, while the women’s team is No. 13. Go Matadors!
• Thumbs down to the report that migrants who crossed illegally were stopped 2.38 million times along the U.S./Mexico border. That’s up 37% from the prior year, the Associated Press reports. Those numbers encompass the entire southern border – not just the Yuma Sector. If there was ever an indication that the border situation is a problem, these statistics are it.
• Thumbs down to the ongoing political division in our country. It’s never more evident than the tail-end of election season, but it’s certainly exhausting. We’d much rather hear logical responses to the issues than a bunch of mudslinging.
