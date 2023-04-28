• Thumbs up to our two teams of students from Yuma County that are headed to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at the end of May! Both teams are currently raising funds to cover the cost of the trip to Michigan. To donate to the East Valley Cre8tive Kids, contact Coach Adele Hennig at adelehennig1@gmail.com. To donate to the Ed Pastor Elementary School team, call the school at 928-627-6890, or email MCamacho3@gesd32.org.

• Thumbs up to a new program underway by the United Nations in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. The International Organization for Migration’s Assisted Voluntary Return Program will help migrants return to their home countries in Central and South America. It’s a good concept. However, it remains to be seen whether or not migrants will participate. Many are fleeing these same countries for specific reasons, and likely don’t want to go back. But if they do, the U.N. program is a great way to make it happen.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you