• Thumbs up to our two teams of students from Yuma County that are headed to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals at the end of May! Both teams are currently raising funds to cover the cost of the trip to Michigan. To donate to the East Valley Cre8tive Kids, contact Coach Adele Hennig at adelehennig1@gmail.com. To donate to the Ed Pastor Elementary School team, call the school at 928-627-6890, or email MCamacho3@gesd32.org.
• Thumbs up to a new program underway by the United Nations in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. The International Organization for Migration’s Assisted Voluntary Return Program will help migrants return to their home countries in Central and South America. It’s a good concept. However, it remains to be seen whether or not migrants will participate. Many are fleeing these same countries for specific reasons, and likely don’t want to go back. But if they do, the U.N. program is a great way to make it happen.
• Thumbs up to the long-awaited Children’s Museum of Yuma County, which opened its doors last weekend at 200 S. Main St. in Yuma. The mission is “creating playful experiences where all children learn through exploration, imagination and creativity” – and we think they’ve nailed it! Congrats to all involved on this project!
• Thumbs up to Dulce Maria Valle, Mexico’s new consul serving Yuma and La Paz counties! Among her goals are building on the services the consulate provides here and strengthening ties in the community, as well as providing assistance to women, including domestic violence victims. We extend a warm Yuma welcome to Valle!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma High School Student Council, which recently held a fundraiser – Paws for Pets – to help raise money for the Humane Society of Yuma. We love it whenever our local students take an active role in supporting our community – and this is a great example!
• Thumbs down to vehicles rolling around Yuma County with ridiculously loud mufflers. Sometimes, car owners do this intentionally, like having an obnoxious muffler is cool or something. Other times, it’s because of lack of maintenance – and frankly, we can’t tell the difference between “cool” or “lazy.” Either way – it’s annoying.
• Thumbs down to road work projects that don’t have clearly marked detour signs. There’s nothing more frustrating than hitting road construction, and then having confusion on which way to go to avoid the construction yet still reach the intended destination. And don’t get us wrong – we love the fact that roadwork is happening all around Yuma County. We just wish the signage was a little clearer!
