• Thumbs up to the students at Salida Del Sol Elementary School, who are participating in the NASA/Microsoft Education Astro Sock Challenge. It’s a terrific way to get students excited about science and engineering.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Police Department K9 Adaro and Officer Zach Miner for placing third overall vs. 57 other teams at the 18 annual Desert Dog Police K9 Trials in Scottsdale. Congrats on your achievement – and thank you for your service!
• Thumbs up to Yuma’s Shanen Aranmor, who will be hosting a TV show called “The Money Machine,” which explores the cool careers that can be found in the trades. The goal is to remove the stigmas associated with the trades, and instead encourage people to explore them. We’re excited to check out the show, which can be found on Apple TV, Hulu and Roku on May 8.
• Thumbs up to reports that the FDA is expected to approve the Pfizer vaccine for teens between the ages of 12-15 soon. For many parents, the ability to vaccinate their kids from COVID-19 will be a relief, and we’re glad to see it happening.
• Thumbs down to the hit-and-run driver who killed one bicyclist and seriously injured a teen early Wednesday morning. Police are looking for the driver of a silver 2011-2013 Chrysler 200. If you have any information, please call YPD at 928-373-4700.
• Thumbs down to smugglers and the lengths they are willing to go to bring people to this country illegally. The boat capsizing off the coast of San Diego is just one reminder – and it cost three people their lives.
• And speaking of smugglers … more than 1,600 people were apprehended over the weekend in the Yuma Sector after being dropped off at the border by buses. Seriously – 1,600+ people? That’s a staggering number. How does one agency even begin to process them all? We need solutions for this crisis – not band-aids, but long-term, reasonable solutions.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.