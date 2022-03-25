- Thumbs up to the funding for Yuma County projects that was included in a $1.5 trillion federal spending bill recently passed by Congress and signed by President Biden. The bill includes $29.3 million for Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and $1.5 million for the Yuma Multiversity Campus program, as well as funding for improved border security technology, Border Patrol hiring and retention, and non-governmental organizations that work with migrants. The funding is a great investment in Yuma County!
- Thumbs up to Mary A. Otondo Elementary School, which was recently honored as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School. The recognition stems from the school’s inclusion practices, “providing general education experiences for students who may otherwise have been excluded,” Principal Ashley Fox notes. This is amazing, and we’re glad to see Otondo recognized for its efforts!
- Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which recently declined to adopt a proposed 2030 Comprehensive Plan, noting that elements of the plan such as housing and census data were outdated. The county listened to feedback from the public, which noted the issues with the plan. Now, the plan is back in the hands of county staff to make revisions – which was the right thing to do.
- Thumbs up to the generous Yumans and businesses who donate to our schools, helping to ensure that kids have the best possible educational experiences. Recently, Crane School District honored Clint Harrington for his efforts at Crane Middle School, and we know there are a lot of other school champions out there too. To Harrington and those other unsung heroes – thank you!
- Thumbs down to the report that the City of Yuma’s water issues involving chloride dioxide levels. The city acted quickly to resolve the issue and informed the public of it, assuring Yumans that their drinking water is safe, but it’s still unsettling to think of issues in our water supply.
- Thumbs down to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As the attack by Russia enters its second month, the situation continues to be heartbreaking. The photos and videos coming out of Ukraine are simply devastating – but the courage, grit and spirit of the Ukrainian people are inspiring. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine and an end to this war.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.