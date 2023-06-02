• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Library District for offering a summer reading program to encourage kids to read when school is out. The libraries here in Yuma County offer a lot of programming to enrich children’s lives, but the summer reading program is tops, in our opinion! Kudos to the libraries for helping kids’ minds grow all year long!

• Thumbs up to the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition’s DRIVE program, which teaches middle school students about the automotive industry as well as physics, engineering and mechanics, all while using remote control vehicles. It’s a terrific program that encourages fun while learning – and we love it!

