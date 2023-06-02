• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Library District for offering a summer reading program to encourage kids to read when school is out. The libraries here in Yuma County offer a lot of programming to enrich children’s lives, but the summer reading program is tops, in our opinion! Kudos to the libraries for helping kids’ minds grow all year long!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition’s DRIVE program, which teaches middle school students about the automotive industry as well as physics, engineering and mechanics, all while using remote control vehicles. It’s a terrific program that encourages fun while learning – and we love it!
• Thumbs up to the newly crowned Miss San Luis Melany Enriquez! As part of her platform, she plans to work to encourage programs and law enforcement efforts to curb domestic violence. Congrats to Enriquez – and we wish her the best of luck!
• Thumbs up to those Yumans out there who take care of their lawns and properties. It’s a simple thing, but it really does make a difference when people trim back overgrown shrubs and pick up random trash from along their property – even those little trashy bits that have clearly blown onto the property. To all you Yumans out there who take the time to make your properties look great – thank you!
• Thumbs up to CASA of Yuma County, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary! CASAs – which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates – have been serving youth in Yuma’s court system since 1992, acting as a constant in their lives and as their voice in the courts. It takes a special, dedicated person to do this – and to each person who does, thank you!
• Thumbs down to the situation in Guam. A week after a typhoon hit the island, the U.S. Pacific territory was still mostly without electricity – and the recovery was expected to take at least a month. It’s hot and humid in Guam, but a week after Typhoon Mawar hit, only 28% of the power had been restored and only half the water system was working, the Associated Press reports. It’s unbelievable.
• Thumbs down to people who use charitable thrift shops as dumping grounds for trash. If you have gently used goods that still have some life in them, then by all means, please take them to a second-hand store. But if you have bags of trash or items at the end of their life, please – put them in the trash can. Don’t leave your problems for someone else to handle.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.