• Thumbs up to Housing America Corp., which recently donated $40,000 to the Somerton, Gadsden and Wellton school districts! The funds will be used to help pay for after-school programs, school supplies and other expenses such as books or sports. The support for our schools is appreciated!

• Thumbs up to Somerton Judge Manuel Figueroa, who is stepping down after serving 31 years in the position. Figueroa first began his career as a municipal judge in San Luis, before being appointed to municipal judge in Somerton. He has served longer than any sitting judge in Yuma County, which is amazing. To Judge Figueroa, thank you for your service to our community!

