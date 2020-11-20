• Thumbs up to Yuma native Tanner Gomes, who is wowing the nation with his vocal prowess on NBC’s “The Voice.” It’s exciting to see a Yuman excelling in the national spotlight! We wish him the best of luck on the show.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, who have made several large methamphetamine and fentanyl drug seizures lately. Their efforts are keeping those drugs off the streets, and for that, we are thankful.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Catholic High School teacher Jennifer Miller, who has been named the 2020 Yuma County Teacher of the Year. And bonus thumbs up to Valley Horizon’s Bethany Shoup, Mesquite’s Suzanne Lasich, Centennial’s Karla Jones and Kofa’s Jayden Gubbels, who won their respective categories. Teaching is a challenging job under normal circumstances, and with 2020, it’s been especially tough. Kudos to these teachers for going above and beyond – and thanks to all the teachers out there who are striving to make a difference.
• Thumbs up to the crews who cleared out the unexploded ordnance found out by Fishers Landing. It’s a good reminder that dangerous items are out there, and if you find something, don’t touch it. Instead, call law enforcement in, and let the professionals handle the situation.
• Thumbs down to the passing this week of Dr. Robert Cannell. He was a longtime fixture in Yuma’s medical community, serving as Yuma’s very first full-time pediatrician in a career that spanned five decades here. He was a Yuma icon, and he will be missed.
- Thumbs down to wasteful packaging. Why do companies ship items in a single order in multiple separate packages? It doesn’t make sense. Yes, people want their packages quickly – but nobody wants to have to dispose of extra cardboard boxes, either. And, the practice doesn’t make sense from an environmental or financial standpoint, either. In the rush to deliver stuff right now,we seem to have lost sight of common sense.
