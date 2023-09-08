- Thumbs up to the City of Somerton, for its plans to replace some grass in the community with desert landscaping. The goal is to install rock and drought-resistant plants, which in turn will save water and maintenance costs. Grassy spaces that serve as mini-parks or recreation areas won’t be altered. Overall, the plan is a great idea! Given the state of the Colorado River, we’re glad to see Somerton prioritizing water conservation.
- Thumbs up to the royal fans who gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday to remember the late Queen Elizabeth II a year after her death with the most fitting tribute: a parade of corgis. The dogs were a favorite of the queen’s, and the tribute was a sweet way to honor her.
- Thumbs up to the San Luis City Council, which recently approved a plan to move forward with a new water well to serve the city. Officials said two wells are old and no longer work efficiently. We’re glad to see San Luis is moving proactively to take care of this infrastructure need.
- Thumbs up to the break in the summer temperatures this week. We know it’s a short window, but wow – the mornings certainly have been nice in Yuma County, haven’t they?
- Thumbs up to the start of regular season action this week in the NFL. May your rivalries be light-hearted, and your favorite teams victorious, readers!
- Thumbs down to the passing of singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died Aug. 1 at the age of 76. His music was the soundtrack to happy times for countless celebrations – and he will be missed.
- Thumbs down to reports that it will take months for Death Valley National Park to reopen after a storm dropped 2.2 inches of rain Aug. 20. The Associated Press reports that rainfall is the amount the park normally receives in a year. As we well know in Yuma, rain can be extremely challenging in desert environments, but it’s shocking to hear the damages in Death Valley. Hopefully, officials are able to get repairs handled faster than expected.
- And speaking of storms, thumbs down to the damage all around Yuma County from the storms here last weekend. What a mess. Readers, we hope you all weathered the storms OK!
