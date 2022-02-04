• Thumbs up to Melissa Hilpert, who was recently named fire chief for the Rural Metro Fire Department in Yuma County, making her the first woman to attain the rank in the company’s 75-year history. Congrats to Chief Hilpert!
• Thumbs up to Kofa High School’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC), which is heading to the 2022 Marine Corps JROTC Service Championships this month. The rifle team will compete this weekend for a chance to advance to nationals. We wish them the best of luck.
• Thumbs up to Centennial Middle School for its STEM In Motion program, which keeps students active while applying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles to each activity. The afterschool bike program teaches students how to maintain the bikes and the track, using problem-solving skills to keep the program running. What a great idea!
• Thumbs up to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams! The Bengals won the AFC Championships Sunday, while the Rams took the NFC Championships. Both wins were unexpected and exciting, setting the stage for a terrific Super Bowl Feb. 13.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma City Council, which recently approved the purchase of a new TriCaster system. The technology will improve the quality of broadcasts and streaming meetings from Yuma City Hall, and in turn should improve remote participation for citizens.
• Sideways thumb to the new name for the Washington NFL team. Once known as the Redskins, the team will now be known as the Commanders. We understand dropping the Redskins moniker, but surely there’s something out there that’s better than the Commanders.
• Thumbs down to the high winds and cool temperatures in Yuma this week! Hey Mother Nature – can we have our wonderful Yuma winters back, please?
• And speaking of weather, thumbs down to the icy, snowy cold fronts that have hit much of the rest of the nation this week. To our friends and loved ones living in colder places across the nation, we hope you all stay safe.
