• Thumbs up to the Yuma Schools Transportation Center, which will be adding three propane-fueled buses to its fleet this summer thanks to federal grant funding. The center is part of the Yuma Educational Consortium, shared between Yuma Union High School District, Yuma School District One and Arizona Western College. The new buses will help modernize the fleet while reducing its carbon footprint – which is terrific news.
• Thumbs up to the addition of 145 Border Patrol agents to the Yuma Sector, to help process the influx of people illegally crossing the border. These agents normally serve in the northern parts of the country, and their help here is greatly appreciated.
• Thumbs up to the efforts underway to transform and update the Quechan Community Center. The goal is to establish a communal space for the tribe while enriching local youth. And the work has truly been a community effort, with a variety of people and entities donating time, effort and supplies to make it happen!
• Thumbs up to the explosion of public art in downtown Yuma! From beautiful murals to unique sculptures, it’s worth the drive downtown to check it all out!
• Thumbs down to all these swarms of little bugs plaguing Yuma right now. We don’t know what they are – gnats, maybe? – but they are super annoying, especially when you run through swarm after swarm!
• Thumbs down to people who let their dogs bark outside all day. It’s getting hot out there – please make sure your pets are taken care of, with water and shelter. And if he’s a barker … please be kind to your neighbors and find a way to address the barking!
• Thumbs down to the poor craftsmanship in appliances these days. New doesn’t always mean better – it seems like those appliances of our childhood are still ticking, whereas a new appliance has a very limited shelf life. It would appear there’s some truth to the adage, “They just don’t make ‘em like they used to!”
