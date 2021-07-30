• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District for its efforts to fight teen drug abuse. It’s a challenging subject, but one that’s forever changing lives here in Yuma County. It’s going to take a lot of vigilance combined with education to protect our students, and we’re glad to see YUHSD taking a proactive approach to it.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Library District, which is resuming in-person programs and services that had previously been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These programs are a welcome, necessary resource in our community, and we’re glad to see them back in action!
• Thumbs up to Marcus Carney, who has been named the new executive director of Visit Yuma. Marcus, we extend to you a warm Yuma welcome, and wish you the best of luck!
• Thumbs up to the City of Somerton, which recently renovated the athletic court at Joe Munoz Park. Well-maintained outdoor recreation spaces are important for kids of all ages, helping to keep youth active and engaged.
• Sideways thumb to yet another stray pig report from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. This is the fourth so far this year. YCSO said it’s not unusual for the agency to respond to stray animal calls, but it is unusual for owners not to call and say their animals are missing. But four pigs? It’s just strange. We’re glad YCSO is there to help these animals out.
• Thumbs down to the relentless flow of people illegally crossing the border, overwhelming our border agents. The crossing is hot and dangerous, and yet last weekend, 1,560 migrants were apprehended. Hey Washington, D.C. – Yuma is ready for a solution. How are our lawmakers going to fix this?
• Thumbs down to the people who drive into flooded washes and roadways, risking their own lives while putting others in danger. Common sense tells us to wait until the danger has passed, or find another route. Don’t be one of those people who ignores common sense and takes an unnecessary risk.
• Thumbs down to hit and run drivers. We’ve heard from a few people in Yuma that this has been an issue lately, and readers, it’s a worrisome one. Eventually, the law does catch up to you. Stay at the scene, and be responsible for your actions.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.