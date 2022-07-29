• Thumbs up to Somerton’s Jose Yepez, who recently finished a personal goal: visiting every Arizona city and town on a motorcycle with his daughter. The duo started in 2014, wrapping up in June, visiting 91 places in the process. It’s awesome that they chased their dream all the way through – and what a fun adventure!

• Thumbs up to Yuma’s Richard Parks, who has been appointed to serve on the Arizona Bar’s Committee on Criminal Practice and Procedure. It’s a prestigious appointment, and we’re glad to see a Yuman involved.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you