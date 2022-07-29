• Thumbs up to Somerton’s Jose Yepez, who recently finished a personal goal: visiting every Arizona city and town on a motorcycle with his daughter. The duo started in 2014, wrapping up in June, visiting 91 places in the process. It’s awesome that they chased their dream all the way through – and what a fun adventure!
• Thumbs up to Yuma’s Richard Parks, who has been appointed to serve on the Arizona Bar’s Committee on Criminal Practice and Procedure. It’s a prestigious appointment, and we’re glad to see a Yuman involved.
• Thumbs up to the Civil Air Patrol’s Yuma Composite Squadron 508, which recently lent its wings to two injured raptors. The Yuma team transported the birds from Lake Havasu City to Yuma, where they will be cared for by the VIDA Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center here. We love that people came together to benefit these birds.
• Thumbs up to Yuma County’s Ron Jones, who has worked for the county for 61 years. He started in 1961 working for the County Attorney’s Office, and has remained with the county in some capacity ever since. Thank you for your incredible service.
• Thumbs up to every Yuma County resident who has already voted in the Aug. 2 primary. Thank you! And if you still have an early ballot in hand, here’s a reminder: they need to be turned in ASAP.
• Thumbs down to the continued homicides in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. Five bodies, presumed to have been executed by criminal gangs, were found around the city in less than a week. The homicide spikes in the area are scary – if you are traveling through the region, please be safe.
• Thumbs down to people who race through school zones and residential streets. In case you didn’t notice, Crane School District is back in session, and the others are coming back over the next two weeks. Slow down, pay attention and help keep those kids safe. Contrary to seemingly popular belief, Yuma is NOT a race track or a drag strip – and our kids come first.
