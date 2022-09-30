• Thumbs up to Yuma High, which has renamed Doan Field the “Curley Culp Memorial Stadium,” in honor of the NFL legend with Yuma Crim roots. Culp was known as a “gentle giant,” and he’s proof that a kid from Yuma can go on to accomplish anything – even winning a Super Bowl.

• Thumbs up to the Yuma High Cell Block Dancers and the Kofa High Royal Dancers, which recently teamed up for a halftime performance during the Yuma-Kofa football game. The two football teams might be the oldest rivalry in town, but it’s great to see the dance squads come together for a terrific show!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you