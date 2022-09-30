• Thumbs up to Yuma High, which has renamed Doan Field the “Curley Culp Memorial Stadium,” in honor of the NFL legend with Yuma Crim roots. Culp was known as a “gentle giant,” and he’s proof that a kid from Yuma can go on to accomplish anything – even winning a Super Bowl.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma High Cell Block Dancers and the Kofa High Royal Dancers, which recently teamed up for a halftime performance during the Yuma-Kofa football game. The two football teams might be the oldest rivalry in town, but it’s great to see the dance squads come together for a terrific show!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department, which has taken a step forward to help protect firefighters from occupational cancer. New “turnout lockers” have been installed at Fire Station #2, which allow for gear to be isolated from possible contaminants in the truck bays. The turnout gear is immediately washed after exposure to cancer-causing byproducts of combustion. Station #2 was the last station to get the lockers. We’re glad to see the city is proactively working to protect firefighters!
• Thumbs up to reports that Americans will pay 3% less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Plan B, the Associated Press reports. Three percent might not sound like much, but in these times of higher costs for everything, every penny of savings counts.
• Thumbs up to the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, who tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season Wednesday night. It’s fun to watch Judge chase the record, bringing some extra excitement to Major League Baseball!
• Thumbs down to the spate of shootings in Yuma County on Sept. 23. Three people were killed, with reports coming in to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office within minutes of one another. It’s both unusual and worrisome. If you have any information on these cases, please contact YCSO at 928-783-4427.
• Thumbs down to reports that the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped into a bear market Monday, the last of the major U.S. stock indexes to do so, the Associated Press reports. The slump is happening amid growing fears of a global recession, which is worrisome.
• Thumbs down to Hurricane Ian. The photos emerging from Florida show scene after scene of devastation, and the Associated Press reports a cross-section of the state has been destroyed. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds, tying it for the fifth-strongest hurricane – measured by wind speed – to ever hit the U.S. Our thoughts are with the people of Florida.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.