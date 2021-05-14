• Thumbs up to the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 12-15, and the immediate availability of the vaccine for that age group here in Yuma County. This is the next step in de-fanging COVID-19.
• Thumbs up to the $10,000 winning MegaMillions ticket sold at the Foothills Fry’s Food Store. It’s fun to think about winning the lotto – and $10,000 can truly impact someone’s life. Congrats to the winner!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department for finding a unique way to handle the ammunition shortage. Now, officers will train using a virtual reality firearms training simulator, which uses laser technology vs. actual live rounds. The system will save YPD money while still giving officers the training they need – a win-win!
• Thumbs up to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center for starting a memorial to the Yuma County victims of COVID-19. To donate to the project, contact the Foundation at https://givebutter.com/Foundation-mulliganmatch.
• Thumbs up to Ohio, which is offering an interesting incentive to encourage teens to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a chance at winning a full-ride college scholarship to an Ohio public university. There are five such scholarships (which include books, tuition, room and board) up for grabs –that’s an incentive we can get behind.
• Thumbs down to the continued flow of people coming into the country illegally, especially the unaccompanied young children. It’s such a dangerous move, fraught with risks. How does one balance the humanitarian issues with the politics and security issues? It’s an absolute mess.
• Thumbs down to the recent fires around Yuma County. The latest unsettling situation involved several small brush fires along Interstate 8. The Yuma Fire Department notes there is no indication of a natural cause for the I-8 blazes, nor is there information they were intentionally set. Was it intentional? Accidental? We don’t yet know. But we do know it’s dry out there, and it doesn’t take much to spark a wildfire, so please – be careful.
