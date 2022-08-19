• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department, for taking in Pima County’s “problem dog” after the dog bit its handlers four times there. YPD says the dog is doing well here, and they are happy to have him on board! Welcome to Yuma, Messi!

• Thumbs up to the Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, which recently placed fourth in the U.S. Marine Corps JROTC Academic Bowl Championship. Congrats to team members Cadet Staff Sergeant James Klienwachter, Cadet Staff Sergeant Brandon Fernandez, Cadet Staff Sergeant Tanner Garner, and Cadet Private First Class Jesus Gaeta!

