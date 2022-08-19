• Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department, for taking in Pima County’s “problem dog” after the dog bit its handlers four times there. YPD says the dog is doing well here, and they are happy to have him on board! Welcome to Yuma, Messi!
• Thumbs up to the Kofa High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, which recently placed fourth in the U.S. Marine Corps JROTC Academic Bowl Championship. Congrats to team members Cadet Staff Sergeant James Klienwachter, Cadet Staff Sergeant Brandon Fernandez, Cadet Staff Sergeant Tanner Garner, and Cadet Private First Class Jesus Gaeta!
• Thumbs up to the update on monkeypox in Yuma County. To date, there are no cases here, but should it arrive in Yuma County, health officials are ready. And that’s good news all around.
• Thumbs up to Arizona Western College, which broke ground this week for a $17.5 million Student Experience Center. Construction is already underway on the facility, which is projected to open in fall 2023.
• Thumbs down to the attack on author Salman Rushdie, as he was about to give a lecture in New York. The topic was to be on the United States as a refuge for writers and other artists in exile, the Associated Press reports. Rushdie, author of “The Satanic Verses,” is a spokesman for free expression, the AP notes. He’s expected to survive, but what a terrible situation.
• Thumbs down to reports that two containers used in Gov. Doug Ducey’s border wall toppled over Sunday night. It’s unknown what happened. Maybe it was the wind, maybe someone deliberately tipped them over – but either way, we’re just glad that no one was hurt. Clearly, these containers need to be secured to the ground, which the governor’s office says will happen.
And from the readers of the Yuma Sun, two thumbs up:
• Thumbs up to Planet Fitness for inviting our youth to their High School Summer Pass, free summer membership. What a great, positive place it was for our youth to work out and be with friends at no cost!
• Thumbs up to the graffiti removal team for their diligence in removing the scourge in our communities. It has no place in our peaceful town!
• (And thumbs up to our readers for sending these in!)
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.