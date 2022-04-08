• Thumbs up to our beautiful desert in full bloom. Everywhere we look, there are flowers to be seen, and it’s simply gorgeous. Thanks, Mother Nature!
• Thumbs up to Comite de Bien Estar, which is getting ready to start work on Bienestar Estates 10 in San Luis. Thanks to a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, at least 42 families will be able to build new homes for themselves in Comite’s Mutual Self-Help Housing Program. It’s a great way for low and moderate-income families to achieve the dream of home ownership!
• Thumbs up to the 4-H and FFA members who participated in the Yuma County Livestock Auction, and a bigger thumbs up to the Yumans who stepped forward as buyers! The auction is the culmination of months of hard work by these kids, and the support from our community is always amazing!
• Thumbs up to the return of the Vocabulary Hat Parade at Salida Del Sol Elementary School! This is such a fun tradition at the school that lets students showcase their creativity – and we’re excited to see it back on campus!
• Thumbs up to the latest update on COVID-19 in Yuma County Monday at the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting. Numbers here continue to trend downward, and the county’s community level of transmission has been downgraded to low – which is great news!
• Thumbs down to the scenes of devastation left behind by the retreating Russian forces in areas of Ukraine. The images of death and destruction are heartbreaking and hard to comprehend. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.
• Thumbs down to the murder and kidnapping cases in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. In the first quarter of 2022, the city had the second highest number of homicides (53) in Sonora, and the highest number of kidnappings (40). San Luis Rio Colorado is our neighbor, and many Yuma County residents have friends and family who live there. We hope the violence comes to an end.
