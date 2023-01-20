• Thumbs up to the crews around Yuma County who travel from pothole to pothole, filling them in and making our roads a little more smooth. It’s a never-ending job, but we’re glad to see those holes disappear.
• Thumbs up to Gary A. Knox Elementary School for the terrific Garden of Learning Farmer’s Market this week – and thumbs up to JV Farms for its support of the program. Those veggies were plump, healthy and looked delicious! The garden provides a great lesson for students on agriculture, from the field to the table!
• Thumbs up to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls for his Community Conversations program. The mayor plans to hold informal meetings across Yuma where residents can meet the mayor, ask questions and share concerns. It’s a great community outreach program, and one we’re glad to see happening.
• Thumbs up to the students and staff at Vista High School! The school has seen growth across the board in its goals for student conduct, safety, attendance and credit completion – which is tremendous news!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which recently approved an agreement to realign the curve at County 11th Street and Avenue G. The 90-degree intersection will be realigned with a curve, paved shoulders, curve-warning signs and turn bays. Any effort that boosts safety on our roadways is great news.
• Sideways thumb to this story: “UFO reports jump to 510,” which notes that many of the reports collected by the U.S. happened in sensitive military airspace. The Associated Press reports that there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, but the unidentified flying objects still pose a threat. It feels like in 2023, we should be able to identify most objects pretty quickly, or at least track where they came from.
• Thumbs down to the chilly weather this week. We started with wind, and the last few days have had a bit of a nip in the air, with a few chilly days still in the forecast. We’re thankful we don’t live in icy, snowy country, but at the same time, we’re ready for our warm, sunny days to be back again!
• Thumbs down to people who automatically pass judgment on teenagers because they are teens. Usually, when we get to know them, we find they are amazing humans. Let’s keep an open mind regardless of the age of the person in front of you.
