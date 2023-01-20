• Thumbs up to the crews around Yuma County who travel from pothole to pothole, filling them in and making our roads a little more smooth. It’s a never-ending job, but we’re glad to see those holes disappear.

• Thumbs up to Gary A. Knox Elementary School for the terrific Garden of Learning Farmer’s Market this week – and thumbs up to JV Farms for its support of the program. Those veggies were plump, healthy and looked delicious! The garden provides a great lesson for students on agriculture, from the field to the table!

