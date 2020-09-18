• Thumbs up to the city of Yuma for offering businesses a chance to operate outside and expand their footprint amid the COVID-19 restrictions. For restaurants especially, the perfect time to eat outside is fast approaching, and this could be a great way to connect with customers!
• Thumbs up to the Wellton police officers who found an emu running loose on a canal bank, and tracked down the owner.
• Thumbs up to Crane School District’s migrant preschool program, helping students prepare for kindergarten.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center for its efforts to raise awareness and funds for local families fighting pediatric cancer. Through Sept. 30, the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center will give a special gold light bulb to anyone donating $10 or more. Learn more at https://givebutter.com/LighttheNight.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County volunteers with the Red Cross who have traveled to Louisiana to help with relief efforts from Hurricane Sally. Your efforts are appreciated.
• Thumbs down to the increase lately of litter on the roadways around Yuma County. A recent drive down Highway 95, for example, revealed trash scattered on both sides of the highway: empty bottles, random clothes, plastic bags, etc. Did it blow out of a truck bed, or was it deliberately thrown there? We don’t know, but it’s not cool.
• Thumbs down to the fentanyl problem in Yuma County. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says the drug – and overdoses – continue to be an issue here. If you or a loved one needs help with drug addiction, please get help – call the Arizona Department of Health Services hotline at 1-888-688-4222.
• Thumbs down to the announcement that the marshmallow treats Peeps won’t be sold for Halloween, Christmas or Valentine’s Day this year. Parent company Just Born says it plans to focus on the Easter season, but will bring the other seasonal treats back in 2021.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.