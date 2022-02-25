- Thumbs up to Crane Middle School and teacher Kaitlin McGill, for trying out a new virtual science fair platform called Kumospace. The platform gave students a way to do a virtual event in an innovative way without having to use Zoom, which is awesome!
- Thumbs up to the City of Yuma, which is working to stop the illegal dumping of trash and debris in alleys, vacant lots and public right-of-ways. We’ve all driven by alleys with trash dumped all over the place, and we’ve seen the empty lots that people choose to treat as public trash cans. It’s not OK – and the city should use every resource it can to clean up these messes and hold the violators accountable.
- Thumbs up to Kofa High Senior Isaac Navarrete, for his Grant a Gown program at the Yuma Union High School District. Navarrete saw a need in the community, where graduating seniors could not afford to purchase a cap, gown medallion and tassel to wear during the graduation ceremonies. So he started a program to raise money to help classmates make that purchase, helping 22 students last year. His goal this year is 100 – and we hope he makes it! To donate or learn more, visit www.facebook.com/grantagownyuma.
- Thumbs up to all the students who made it to the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo – and a special congrats to all the students who placed in their categories!
- Thumbs down to all the accidents around Yuma County lately. It’s been one bad car accident story after another lately – and readers, we don’t report on the minor fender-bender stuff. We don’t know what’s going on out there, but please, slow down and drive safe.
- Thumbs down to the delay of game for Major League Baseball. Negotiations continue over labor contracts between MLB and the players’ union, which has effectively put a stop to spring training, leaving Opening Day up in the air. Come on guys, figure it out. It’s time to play ball.
- Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.
Editorial: Thumbs up, down from the Yuma Sun
- Yuma Sun Editorial
-
-
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Yuma Office
Currently Open
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Currently Open
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.