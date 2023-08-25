- Thumbs up to the students and staff at Arizona Western College as they return to campus this week. And a special thumbs up to the high school students who are getting dual credit at AWC this semester. We wish all of you a happy, successful semester.
- Thumbs up to Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls for holding a series of forums with the business community and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. “Business Conversations with Mayor Nicholls” is intended for business owners and consumers alike, and topics include manufacturing, construction, agriculture, education, nonprofits, financial sector, and medical, personal services and professional services. It’s a great idea – meetings foster open communication, which we appreciate. To learn more or register, visit YumaChamber.org.
- Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District for its partnership with 1st Bank Yuma to help students learn financial literacy. Over the course of the last 10 years, 18,292 YUHSD students have completed at least one module of the EverFi program, gaining knowledge on topics like savings, banking, credit scores and more. It’s a great program giving real-world information to students!
- Thumbs up to the rescuers in Pakistan that saved eight people from a cable car dangling high above a valley. The footage was heart-stopping, and it is amazing that all eight people – two adults and six children – made it out safely.
- Thumbs down to a recent report that found a flaw in an Arizona Department of Child Safety system which let judges make decisions on removing children from homes without having all the information they needed. The state is now reviewing over 650 cases. We’re glad the flaw was uncovered, but what a mess. Children in these situations need all the support they can get – and missteps on the state’s part are simply inexcusable.
- Thumbs down to the people who are still speeding through school zones. School’s back in session all over Yuma County, and those school zone signs with lower speed limits aren’t a suggestion – they are the law. Slow down, and help keep our kids safe!
