• Thumbs up to Arizona Complete Health, which recently awarded $100,000 to the Bordertown Arts Project. The funding will be used toward Bordertown’s Alice and John Baca Community Kitchen and the Mockingbird’s Nest Community Center.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center for its Mentor Me, M.D., program. The goal is to allow high school and college students to see careers in action, and in turn help them determine their own career paths. It’s a great way for students to get some insight and help them make informed decisions on their futures.
• Thumbs up to Yuman Vic Smith of JV Smith Companies, who has been named the 2021 Organic Grower of the Year at the Organic Grower Summit. It’s a well-deserved recognition!
• Thumbs up to the City of San Luis and the Yuma County Health Department, which have partnered together to provide 15 COVID-19 vaccination clinics to residents. It’s a great partnership, and one we hope continues.
• Thumbs up to the medical support team from the U.S. Air Force that is now helping out at Yuma Regional Medical Center. The team members come from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts, Hill Air Force Base in Utah and Edwards Air Force Base in California. Their presence and assistance here is much appreciated.
• Thumbs down to reports that Bed Bath & Beyond is closing. We always hate to see stores in Yuma close, and this is no exception.
• Thumbs down to the thieves who stole wrestling gear and uniforms from the Yuma Catholic High School weight room and wrestling room Tuesday night. Some of the gear taken belonged to the Chain Gang Wrestling Club, a group of elementary and middle school kids who practices at Yuma Catholic. Those kids raised the money to buy their gear, yet someone decided to steal it – which is odd, since it’s all child-sized gear. What a heartless thing to do!
