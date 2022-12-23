• Thumbs up to all the holiday elves around Yuma County who’ve gone to extra -lengths to help ensure others have a merry Christmas. Whether it’s donating food, money or time, the help is appreciated, and we thank you!

• Thumbs up to all the educators in Yuma County who are now enjoying Christmas break! The first semester is done, and the school year is officially halfway over. Thanks for all you do – we hope you all have fabulous holiday breaks!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you