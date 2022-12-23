• Thumbs up to all the holiday elves around Yuma County who’ve gone to extra -lengths to help ensure others have a merry Christmas. Whether it’s donating food, money or time, the help is appreciated, and we thank you!
• Thumbs up to all the educators in Yuma County who are now enjoying Christmas break! The first semester is done, and the school year is officially halfway over. Thanks for all you do – we hope you all have fabulous holiday breaks!
• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton, which voted to pay bonuses to the city’s essential workers who faced unusual risks during the pandemic. That includes police officers, firefighters, trash collectors and water and sewer treatment plant workers, all of which were at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. We appreciate the efforts to compensate employees for their hard work during the height of the pandemic!
• Thumbs up to U.S. General Services Administrator Robin Carnahan, who visited the San Luis I Port of Entry this week while discussing the more than $300 million in construction and renovation projects that have been funded through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The San Luis port will undergo a modernization and expansion in part thanks to the IRA, which is much-needed!
• Thumbs down to the attempted child abduction in the 10500 block of East 34th Street Saturday. A man allegedly tried to grab an 11-year-old girl in her driveway. She was able to get free and run into her house, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said. That’s on the list of worst nightmare scenarios for families. We’re glad the child is safe. But if you have any information, please call YCSO – 928-783-4427.
• Thumbs down to this polar vortex pummeling most of the U.S. right before Christmas. Those weather conditions are exceptionally dangerous. If you are traveling, please be careful. And to our friends and relatives in the path of the vortex – please, be safe.
• Thumbs down to the shortage of children’s cold and fever medications across the U.S. We’ve sick of these shortages. When it’s a challenge to find something as basic as Children’s Tylenol, we have to really question what’s going on. Get it together, manufacturers.
