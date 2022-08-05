• Thumbs up to the monsoon rains happening across much of the state, even up in the Las Vegas area. The rain isn’t enough to end the drought concerns – or maybe even make much of a dent, but, readers, every drop of water matters!
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma, the State of Arizona and the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, which are partnering to replace a deteriorating timber bridge with a new concrete structure. The Avenue 7E and South Gila Canal Bridge is 54 years old, and the time has come to replace it. Safety is a top priority, and we’re glad to see this is getting taken care of.
• Thumbs up to our local teachers and school administrators who are in the midst of starting a new school year. Thank you for choosing this profession, sticking with our kids and helping them grow their minds. We wish you all the best 2022-23 school year.
• And while we’re thinking of it, a special thumbs up to the school cafeteria workers. It’s no easy task to feed one hungry child or teen, let alone hundreds of them a day. Thank you for your dedication and for providing our school kids with healthy, nutritional, delicious meals every day.
• Thumbs down to wildfires in Northern California, Montana, Nebraska and Idaho. Keep in mind, readers, that this is just the beginning of August – wildfire season is far from over. According to the Associated Press, historically, the worst of fire season is yet to come. Our thoughts are with those impacted by these fires. Please be safe out there.
• Thumbs down to our lost hopes of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, which instead went to a lucky soul who bought the winning ticket at an Illinois gas station. We’ll see you again the next time the pot swells, Mega Millions.
• Thumbs down to the passing of Nichelle Nichols, best known as Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV show. Nichols was a groundbreaking, beloved actress, and her impact on Hollywood cannot be measured. She will be missed.
