• Thumbs up to the monsoon rains happening across much of the state, even up in the Las Vegas area. The rain isn’t enough to end the drought concerns – or maybe even make much of a dent, but, readers, every drop of water matters!

• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma, the State of Arizona and the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, which are partnering to replace a deteriorating timber bridge with a new concrete structure. The Avenue 7E and South Gila Canal Bridge is 54 years old, and the time has come to replace it. Safety is a top priority, and we’re glad to see this is getting taken care of.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you