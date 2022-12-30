- Thumbs up to the San Luis High School art students who created holiday ornaments to hand on the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. The tree is in the President’s Park next to the White House. San Luis High was the only Arizona school to represent our state – which is an awesome honor!
- Thumbs up to the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family, which recently awarded funding to five organizations that investigate child abuse and neglect in Arizona. Amberly’s Place was among the organizations to receive funding – which is much appreciated.
- Thumbs up to Comite de Bien Estar and Yuma County’s Health Department for their vaccination efforts. The two organizations have partnered to administer more than 10,000 free vaccinations for COVID-19 and other illnesses over the past two years, which is incredible! Thank you all for your efforts.
- Thumbs up to United Way for delivering approximately 2,000 coats to children at Desert View Elementary, Great Beginning Preschool, H.L. Suverkrup Elementary, Palmcroft Elementary and Salida Del Sol Elementary! The goal is to make sure kids are warm – and every kid at each school received a coat! Thanks, United Way!
- Thumbs up to the U.S. Congress, for approving the National Heritage Area Act. The legislation will help ensure the long-term stability of the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area!
- Thumbs down to Southwest Airlines’ snarled mess over the last week. We understand delays and cancellations from weather, but the chaos seems to be continuing well past the storm for Southwest, leaving travelers stranded across the country. Airlines know weather can be an issue – it’s shocking to see Southwest floundering like this.
- Thumbs down to the rising death toll from the polar vortex that hit most of the country over Christmas weekend. It’s tragic to see so many lives lost due to winter weather. Our thoughts are with their families.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.