• Thumbs up to teachers who don’t assign homework over spring break. Yes, it’s been a weird year for learning, but having a few days to mentally reset before tackling the last stretch of the school year is important. Thanks to the teachers who recognize that – and to our students, we hope you come back to class ready for action.
• Thumbs up to the newly opened COVID-19 super-pod vaccination site, which is now open at the Yuma Civic Center. It’s taken a lot of work and effort to bring this to Yuma – and with it, the vaccines that have been so hard to find. To make your appointment, visit https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/, or call 1-844-542-8201.
• Thumbs up to the teams who finally freed the Ever Given cargo ship. The ship had gotten stuck in the Suez Canal in the midst of a sandstorm, bringing traffic to a standstill and endangering global shipping.
• Thumbs up to the inmates at the state prison complex south of Yuma, who teamed with Little Caesars Pizza for a fundraiser that ultimately raised over $13,000 for Helping Hands.
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma, which began its spring pavement preservation project this week. The city says it plans to complete 46 miles of road improvements, almost double the number done last year. That’s good news for our roadways, which are in need of some TLC.
• A special Thumbs Up to Beverly Cleary, the amazing children’s author who created characters like Ramona Quimby, Socks and Ralph S. Mouse. Her works opened the doors to new adventures in reading for generations of children. Cleary recently passed away at the age of 104, but we’re thankful that her books will live on.
• Thumbs down to people who leave their disposable masks floating around Yuma’s parking lots. Disposable does not mean “litter” – it means walk yourself over to a trash receptacle and dispose of it properly.
• Thumbs down to reports that homicide rates are increasing in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. With 16 homicides in March alone, one has to be concerned about what’s happening in our neighboring border city.
• Thumbs down to reports of new COVID variants that continue to emerge around the globe. This battle is far from over. Be safe, be smart, and get your vaccines when you can, Yuma.
