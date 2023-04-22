• Thumbs up to Yuma Police Department’s Simba, and his K-9 handler Officer Tom Linville, who were awarded the “top dog” honor at the Glendale High Risk Deployment Seminar. The duo beat out 29 others for the top title. Congrats!
• Thumbs up to the reports of the superblooms across California and Arizona. The flowers are lovely, and it’s always amazing to see bands of color across the landscape. And, readers, if you see spectacular blossoms near Yuma, send in your photos to news@yumasun.com
• Thumbs up to Yuma’s Raymond Evans, the oldest member of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Posse at age 97 – and he still rides with the Posse. What an amazing dedication to service! He was recently honored with a plaque at the Armed Forces Park by Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot. To Raymond Evans, thank you for your years of service.
• Thumbs up to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for yet another successful, exciting Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course exercise in Yuma last weekend. The Marines did a practice foreign humanitarian aid training exercise in Kiwanis Park, and it was amazing to watch.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity, who was officially sworn into office Wednesday night. He brings more than 32 years of law enforcement and public safety experience to the office. We wish you the best of luck.
• Thumbs down to this series of senseless shootings across the U.S. A teen in Missouri shot and injured after ringing the wrong doorbell while trying to pick up his siblings. A woman in New York shot and killed after she and her friends pulled into the wrong driveway, mistaking it for that of another friend. Two teens – cheerleaders – shot in Texas after one got into the wrong vehicle. When is a gun ever the appropriate response in ANY of these scenarios? We simply don’t understand.
• Thumbs down to the person or people responsible for shooting Jack the dog. Jack was brought into the Humane Society of Yuma, where he was treated for a broken leg as a result of the gunshot wound. He’s doing better now, and is the mascot for HSOY’s April “Go Orange for Animals” campaign to raise awareness of animal cruelty issues. We’re glad he’s on the mend, but it’s not OK that someone would shoot any animal. To support HSOY, visit www.HSOYuma.com.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.