• Thumbs up to Yuma Police Department’s Simba, and his K-9 handler Officer Tom Linville, who were awarded the “top dog” honor at the Glendale High Risk Deployment Seminar. The duo beat out 29 others for the top title. Congrats!

• Thumbs up to the reports of the superblooms across California and Arizona. The flowers are lovely, and it’s always amazing to see bands of color across the landscape. And, readers, if you see spectacular blossoms near Yuma, send in your photos to news@yumasun.com

