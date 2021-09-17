• Thumbs up to the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma for its continued support of our local community organizations, such as a $25,000 donation to the 4th Avenue Gym Athletic Fund. The gym will use the funding to help provide athletic equipment and resources to area high schools’ sports programs, with the goal of boosting students’ mental and physical health through participation in athletics. Kudos to both ACFY and 4th Avenue Gym for their efforts!
• Thumbs up to the community members who participated in the Sept. 11 observances around Yuma County, especially the firefighters who ran with all their gear on a hot Yuma day to honor those who were killed in 2001.
• Thumbs up to all the Yumans who shared their memories with our readers of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. That was one of the darkest days in our history, and while time might soften the pain of that day a bit, it’s important to honor and remember the past.
• Thumbs up to those who have nominated an outstanding Yuman in the Yuma Sun’s 20 Under 40 awards! The deadline to nominate someone is today – and it’s easy to do so at https://www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination!
• Thumbs up to the educators in Yuma County who are taking the time to make a difference in a child’s life. There’s teaching … and then there is EDUCATING with heart and soul. We are fortunate to have so many people here who strive to teach more than the ABCs!
• Thumbs down to graffiti “artists” who have been tagging buildings all over Yuma lately. It’s ugly, rude and disrespectful to tag someone else’s property … but our guess is, those taggers aren’t reading the Yuma Sun to hear that message. However, if you see someone tagging property or you capture them in action on your security camera, call the police immediately.
• Thumbs down to the random crime we’ve been seeing around Yuma County lately. Drive-by shootings, a rash of car break-ins, the list goes on – and we don’t like it at all.
• Thumbs down to the spotty cell phone reception around Yuma County. This is 2021 – it’s time to make sure our infrastructure is modernized to eliminate these random blackout spots.
