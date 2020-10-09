• Thumbs up to the San Luis Police Department, which has been certified by the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police for meeting or exceeding all commonly accepted best practices and procedures for a law enforcement agency. Congrats!
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma for inviting the public to participate in “listening tours” in the coming weeks. The goal is to gather feedback from residents to use in its strategic planning process. It’s a great idea, and one in which we hope Yumans will participate.
• Thumbs up to the Peanuts comic strip, which celebrated its 70th birthday this month. We’ve all grown up with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang – but we’re especially fond of Snoopy’s brother, Spike, and his desert adventures!
• Thumbs up to the Boeing 777X, which was recently spotted in Yuma for hot weather testing. Yuma offers amazing flying weather … and boy, can we deliver the heat, too! It was cool to see the 777 in the skies here. Hopefully, other businesses take Boeing’s lead and take advantage of all that Yuma has to offer too.
• Thumbs up to Yuma’s nighttime skies, which have offered up amazing views of the moon and Mars this week.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, which was working to send out close to 72,000 early ballots to Yuma County voters by the end of this week. Their hard work and efforts are appreciated. Now, voters, it’s up to you. Cast your early ballots, or plan to get to the polls and vote!
• Thumbs up to the report that Yuma County has been downgraded from “substantial” to “moderate” spread of COVID-19, allowing some businesses to resume operations and others to expand capacity. Our community efforts are working, readers! Please keep it up!
• Thumbs down to the people who are illegally dumping trash in the desert in Yuma County. It’s a disgusting action, and one that is truly a blight on our beautiful desert. If you have trash, take it to a solid waste disposal site – there are multiple available here in Yuma County.
• Thumbs down to reports that the state of California has passed a dark milestone: 4 million acres burned this year in wildfires, which have killed 31 people and destroyed hundreds of homes. It’s a new record that we hate to see.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.