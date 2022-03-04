• Thumbs up to the Foothills Crusiers, which recently made a donation of over 1,000 teddy bears to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The bears are given to children who visit YRMC, as well as adult patients suffering from illnesses such as Alzheimer’s. A teddy bear is a great comfort item, and it’s great to see such a generous donation!
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, Marine Corps Color Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, who have been training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. If you get a chance to see these Marines in action, be sure to check it out – it’s truly an astounding, awe-inspiring performance! Thanks for training in Yuma, and good luck this season, Marines!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Fire Department for hosting its annual three-day Camp Inferno program. The goal is to show teen girls the possibilities of fire service with an adventure immersion program, showcasing a day in the life of women in fire and life-saving safety services. It’s a great way to get teens interested in a possible career path!
• Thumbs down to that annoying “BEEP, BEEP, BEEP!” sound when certain vehicles back up. You know the sound – it happens on big construction trucks, golf carts and a variety of other vehicles. And we know it serves a safety purpose, warning others to get out of the way. But surely there has to be some sound that could be less brain-piercing!
• Thumbs down to yet another spate of violence across the border in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. There have been several violent deaths and incidents down there, which is worrisome. If you live or travel to that part of the border, please be careful.
• Thumbs down to gas prices lately. We long for those days when filling up a car’s gas tank didn’t break the bank!
• Thumbs down to dust. We love Yuma, and we know we live in the desert, which for the most part is pretty spectacular. But it’s astounding just how much dust, dirt and sand works its way into one’s house, taking advantage of every crack and crevice to sneak in!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.