• Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center, for offering monoclonal antibody infusions as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. The treatment can slow the infection, and YRMC notes that it’s a “reasonably effective” option. COVID is forcing hospitals to evolve and adapt, and offering this treatment to patients is a critical step in that evolution. There are few weapons in our arsenal against COVID, but this is one – and we’re glad it’s an option here in Yuma.
• And speaking of YRMC, thumbs up to the Foundation of YRMC, which is raising funds to support childhood cancer patients in Yuma County. The Shine a Light Campaign will give a gold light bulb to anyone who donates $10 or more to the Pediatric Oncology Support fund. The donors are asked to put the bulbs in their porch lights, showing their support for Yuma’s youngest cancer patients – and the funds will go to help meet those patients’ needs. It’s a sweet campaign, and one worth supporting. To make a donation go to https://givebutter.com/Shine.
• Thumbs up to those who organize the annual remembrance ceremony for the Bushmasters, which will be held on Saturday. The Bushmasters were a group of Arizonans who joined the National Guard and distinguished themselves in combat vs. Japan in World War II. Too often, our heroes fade from memory. But the Bushmasters are remembered each year – a tribute to their impact.
• Thumbs up to the steady return of events across Yuma County. Film festivals, taco festivals, expos … it’s great to see events coming back. COVID safety precautions are still important – get your vaccination, wear your mask and wash your hands. But still, it’s exciting to have activities happening here again!
• Thumbs down to the return of the cartel phone scam, which is making the rounds in Yuma County again. The caller on the phone will claim to be a member of a drug cartel and tell the victim that they are watching the business, and then demand money. If you get such a call, hang up and call the police. And don’t give out any personal or financial information to the caller.
• Thumbs down to the extended closure of the border to non-essential business. We understand the concerns – but surely, there has to be a better way to do this. Perhaps proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test could be required for entry instead. The impact on our small local border businesses has been tremendous, and it’s time to find a better solution.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.