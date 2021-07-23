• Thumbs up to the community members who stepped forward to support two Yuma families recently after the tragic deaths of three children. Moments such as this, when people join together to support one another, are one of the reasons Yuma is so amazing.
• Thumbs up to the Gadsden School District, which recently received a $1 million grant to fund after school programs! Such programs are a welcome addition to our schools, enriching a child’s exposure to new ideas and activities while at the same time expanding their learning opportunities.
• Thumbs up to Yuma County Deputy Administrator Ian McGaughey, who has been selected to participate in the Arizona Center for Rural Leadership program, commonly called Project CENTRL. The program aims to equip and empower leaders to meet the needs of rural Arizona, with the goal of promoting healthy, vibrant communities. Congrats to McGaughey!
• Thumbs up to the Cocopah Indian Tribe, which recently collaborated with Arizona PBS Kids on a summer school program! The goal is to help incoming kindergarteners prepare for their new journey into the classroom when school starts. It’s a great idea to help kids start school on the right foot!
• Thumbs up to the three off-duty Yuma Sector Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents and a Laredo, Texas, station supervisor who stepped up to the plate after a shooting outside the Washington Nationals stadium. The four were at the game when the shooting happened. They went outside, assessed the scene and took over medical care of a victim until an ambulance arrived. Such agents are truly an asset to our community!
• Thumbs down to the wildfires burning in several states, including Oregon, Arizona, California and Nevada. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon is just over half the size of Rhode Island, at over 618 square miles. It’s unfathomable. Our thoughts are with those impacted – we hope everyone stays safe.
• Thumbs down to the reported increase in domestic violence and child abuse cases in Yuma County recently. Amberly’s Place notes the level of injuries has been much more severe, which is heartbreaking.
• Thumbs down to Gov. Doug Ducey and the state of Arizona, for including language in a budget bill that bars schools from requiring face masks for students when they return to campus. That decision is one that should be left to the schools, based on the COVID statistics within the community. We don’t want to see kids in masks all day, but school districts need to be able to respond if case counts start to increase dramatically within schools. A one-size-fits-Arizona solution simply doesn’t work.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.