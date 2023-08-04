- Thumbs up to the local schools that opened their campuses early for open houses to give parents and students an opportunity to get a feel for the school before the first day. And thumbs up to the parents and students who participated! It’s a great way to build relationships ahead of the school year, and helps everyone start the new year on the right foot!
- Thumbs up to Susan and Allen Newberry and the Wrapped in Love Ministry, who have partnered for a project to create carrying bags for patients at the Yuma Regional Cancer Center. The bags are crafted from leftover fabric samples for furniture. Patients use the bags to carry home liquid nutrition from the hospital. It’s a great project – kudos to all involved for making this happen!
- Thumbs up to the break in the weather – of sorts – in the Phoenix area this week. A record string of daily high temperatures over 110 degrees finally ended Monday, the AP reported. The city had 31 consecutive days of sizzling heat, breaking the previous record of 18 straight days. Yes, it’s the desert and yes, it’s hot. But that’s a lot for anyone to endure!
- Thumbs up to the teens in the Arizona@Work program who recently concluded six weeks of work painting a new mural in Council Avenue Park in Somerton. That’s six weeks of work outdoors in the heat, which is no easy task – but the end result is a wonderful addition to the community!
- Thumbs down to the passing of Yuma icon Elizabeth Moody, who died July 25 at the age of 105. She leaves behind an amazing legacy of community service – as a teacher, a horticultural expert, a volunteer and more. She will be missed!
- Thumbs down to the name change for Twitter to X. What? The social media service needs help, but a new name isn’t part of the problem.
- Thumbs down to the crazy drivers around school zones. People, school’s back in session. Slow it down, take your time, and let’s make sure everyone gets where they need to be safely.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.