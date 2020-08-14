• Thumbs up to what appears to be a downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County! Kudos to every Yuman who is wearing masks and social distancing to help make this happen! This is a trend we hope to see continue.
• Thumbs up to the Arizona Game and Fish Department team that hiked nearly 2 miles in rugged, hot terrain to fix a water source for bighorn sheep deep in the Chocolate Mountains. Without the repair, the sheep likely would not have survived. Thank you for your dedication, AZGFD.
• Thumbs up to Comite de Bien Estar, which is marking its 40th anniversary this year! The nonprofit organization has helped its members attain home ownership through a self-help housing program, and is an integral part of the San Luis community. It’s an amazing organization.
• Thumbs to Yuma High School graduate Shriti Parajuli, Kofa High School graduate Yuliana Ramirez Rodriguez and Cibola High School graduates Yazan Abdella, Julia Canez and Kenia Zepeda Carillo! These five grads were accepted to Stanford University. Congrats to each of you, and best of luck to you!
• Thumbs up to Antelope Union High School District, which has received a grant and can now offer dinner to students as part of the district’s grab-and-go menu. There is a need out there, and this helps the students tremendously.
• Thumbs up to Vietnam War veteran Walt Schumacher, who recently gave two Yuma Regional Medical Center nurses challenge coins, letters and gift cards in thanks for the care he received there.
• Thumbs down to the report that the U.S. Postal Service lost $2.2 billion in just three months. That is a crazy amount of money – it’s time to consider some changes at the post office, like maybe fewer delivery days.
• Thumbs down to reports that 43% of Canada’s last remaining intact ice shelf has broken apart. The ice shelf is 4,000 years old, and experts say the changes are due to global warming.
• Thumbs down to the low census participation in Yuma County! If you don’t respond, readers, those dollars that should come here will go elsewhere – and our community could really use that federal funding! Please, do your part, and be sure to respond to the census.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear Fridays in the Yuma Sun.